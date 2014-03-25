FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 25, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Massive fire engulfs Houston apartment complex construction site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A massive multi-story luxury apartment complex under construction in Houston caught fire on Tuesday, sending flames into the sky and smoke into the downtown area.

No injuries have been reported in the five-alarm blaze with scores of Houston Fire Department units dispatched to the scene along with nearly 200 personnel, fire officials and the mayor’s office said.

Fire officials were investigating what caused the blaze.

The apartment complex, located in a heavy residential and business area, was unoccupied.

Reporting by Amanda Orr; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Scott Malone and Nick Zieminski

