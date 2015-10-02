Four injured at Houston-area chemical plant fire

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Four workers were injured in a chemical plant explosion and fire outside of Houston on Friday, emergency officials said.

Live video footage from the scene by Houston broadcaster KHOU showed numerous rescue vehicles outside the Albemarle chemical plant in Pasadena, where smoke was billowing from a part of the plant still on fire.

The plant, located southeast of Houston, has about 300 workers, the company said on its website.

There was no information immediately available on the condition of the injured. Company officials were not available for comment.