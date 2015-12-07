University of Houston launches probe into football game security

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The University of Houston launched an investigation into how security guards reacted to fans who rushed the field in celebration after the school’s football team won its conference championship game, the university said on Sunday.

Several online videos show security guards striking and tackling fans who were running onto the field after the University of Houston beat Temple University 24-13 in the American Athletic Conference Championship game on Saturday.

“I am alarmed and extremely disappointed by the unprofessional performance and offensive behavior of some of the” security guards, Tillman Ferttida, the chairman of the board at the University of Houston, said in a statement.

Ferttida said the university will investigate to determine whether it will seek criminal charges or civil actions against Contemporary Services Corp, a California company that is contracted to handle security at the school’s football games.

“Any actions by CSC personnel that contradict our training, CSC’s other requirements, or the law, are not condoned by CSC and will not be tolerated,” the company said in a statement, adding that it will conduct its own investigation.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment.