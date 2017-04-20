2017 Atlantic hurricane season forecasts

(Reuters) - Most meteorologists forecast the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be less active than a year ago with the number of named storms and hurricanes near historic averages.

A few meteorologists, however, expect this season to be more active than normal with one, Global Weather Oscillations, saying it could be the most active since 2005 when five hurricanes hit the United States, including some of the most destructive in history, Katrina, Rita and Wilma.