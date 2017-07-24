Atlantic hurricane season in 2017 seen more active than normal

A surfer makes his way out into increasingly rough Atlantic Ocean waters before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew, in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, U.S., October 7, 2016.

(Reuters) - Most meteorologists project the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will have more named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes than normal.

The Weather Company, an International Business Machines Corp (IBM) business, said Monday it continues to expect a total of 15 named storms and eight hurricanes, three of which will be major hurricanes. The current forecast matches the company's June predictions.

The Weather Company said its numbers included the four tropical storms to date.

The current forecast numbers are higher than the long-term 1950-2016 normals of 12 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, but match the recent "active period" (1995-2016) normals of 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes, The Weather Company said.

"Unusually warm tropical Atlantic waters and higher-than-normal early activity in the main development region both suggest an active season lies ahead," Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company, said in a release.

"On the other hand, some recent model trends suggest a slightly less favorable large-scale atmospheric environment, so we have not increased our forecast numbers further in this update," Crawford said.

The 2016 season was the most active since 2012, with 15 named storms, including 7 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.