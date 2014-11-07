Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crashes, killing two pilots

(Reuters) - An Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crashed in a field just south of the Boise Airport on Thursday evening, killing both pilots, a military official said.

The pilots were conducting a training mission in the AH-64D Apache helicopter when it went down around 7 p.m., said Idaho National Guard spokesman Colonel Timothy Marsano.

Both of the pilots, whose identities have not been released, were killed in the crash, Marsano said. First responders as well as National Guard personnel responded to the scene, Marsano said.

“The men and women of the Idaho National Guard are united in grief at the loss of two of our brothers in arms, who gave their lives while training to defend our nation,” Idaho National Guard Commander Major General Gary Sayler said in a statement.

An investigation into what caused the crash will take place, Marsano said.