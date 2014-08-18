Owl kills canary during high-rise apartment raid in Idaho

SALMON Idaho (Reuters) - An owl killed a canary after swooping into a 10th-floor apartment in Idaho, the canary’s owner said on Monday.

Sue Sausser said she came face-to-beak with the smallish brown-gray predator. It entered through an open door and sprung open the pet’s cage, killing one canary and injuring another before rapidly flapping away.

The second canary was not singing, she said, “but it’s chirping and it’s eating and drinking so I think it is almost over the trauma.”

Toni Ruth of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a 10th-floor apartment would sit high above trees where an owl normally might roost. But she said young birds can range far when exploring new areas or when unfamiliar with landscapes, and that is when they fly into trouble.