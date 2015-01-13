FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Furniture retailer IKEA recalls mattresses over hazard to infants
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
January 13, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Furniture retailer IKEA recalls mattresses over hazard to infants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk alongside an IKEA outlet in Prague, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Swedish furniture retailer IKEA AB is recalling about 169,000 crib mattresses because babies can become trapped in a gap between the mattress and the crib, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Tuesday.

IKEA has had two reports of infants becoming entrapped, but they were unharmed, the agency said in a statement.

IKEA is recalling IKEA Vyssa style mattresses with model names Vackert, Vinka, Spelevink, Sloa and Slummer, made in Mexico on or before May 4, 2014, it said.

The mattresses were sold at IKEA stores in the United States and online from August 2010 to May 2014 for about $100.

Reporting by Ian Simpson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.