Three believed dead in small plane crash in Chicago suburb

(Reuters) - All three people believed to be aboard a small plane died when it crashed into the only vacant lot on a block of residential homes in a Chicago suburb, authorities said on Monday.

The plane, a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron, crashed into a section of single-family homes in Palos Hills at around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, landing in a field, police said. No one on the ground was injured.

“It came through the trees and missed all the houses,” said Palos Hills Deputy Police Chief James Boie.

The plane was headed from Chicago Midway International Airport to Lawrence, Kansas, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

All the plane’s occupants were dead when first responders arrived at the scene, Boie said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the names of the dead had not yet been released.