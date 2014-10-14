FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago software executive shot in July by employee dies: official
#U.S.
October 14, 2014 / 12:06 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago software executive shot in July by employee dies: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The chief executive of a Chicago software company who was shot and gravely wounded in July by a disgruntled employee died on Monday, a medical examiner’s spokesman said.

Steven LaVoie, 54, the chief executive and founder of ArrowStream Inc, was shot in the head and stomach by the company’s chief technology officer, Anthony DeFrances, 60, in a downtown Chicago office building. DeFrances then fatally shot himself.

LaVoie died at Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital and an autopsy will be performed, a spokesman for the Cook County medical examiner said.

Police said DeFrances had been upset about a demotion.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
