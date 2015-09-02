Illinois eyes bond sale this year despite fiscal problems

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Illinois is eyeing a return to the U.S. municipal bond market this year after an absence of more than 15 months, even as the state struggles to address its many fiscal problems.

The state expects to sell some bonds, “but is not ready now to announce amounts or sale dates,” Catherine Kelly, a spokeswoman for Governor Bruce Rauner, said on Wednesday.

“(The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget) is being cautious about bond sales at this time,” she said.

Illinois last sold bonds in May 2014 with a $750 million general obligation bond issue. The new offering would be the first since the Republican governor took office in January.

Investors have been demanding fatter yields from the cash-strapped state compared with most other issuers of municipal bonds. Illinois has the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded pension system among the 50 states.

Its so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A yield scale is a whopping 195 basis points for GO debt due in 10 years - the widest spread since 2011, according to MMD.

“If you throw out Puerto Rico, Illinois is by far the worst state in the nation,” said Nick Venditti, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, referring to the U.S. commonwealth that is struggling to restructure its debt.

He added that Illinois’ enormous financial problems and “inept” government will result in higher debt costs for the state.

An impasse between Rauner and Democrats who control the House and Senate has left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. Rulings by the Illinois Supreme Court have hamstrung efforts to curb pension costs. As a result, Illinois’ credit ratings could fall into the low-investment-grade level of triple-B, which is rare for states.

Also on Wednesday, Kelly said Alexis Sturm has been hired as a deputy director in the state budget office, whose responsibilities include debt and capital as well as revenue analysis. Previously, Sturm was research and fiscal reporting director in the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

Illinois has been without a permanent capital markets director since John Sinsheimer, who was appointed under former Governor Pat Quinn, resigned in February.