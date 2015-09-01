FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois dodges federal contempt charge over payments for now
#U.S.
September 1, 2015

Illinois dodges federal contempt charge over payments for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday declined to find Illinois in contempt of court for failing to make timely payments to providers of services for disabled residents as the state struggles to operate without a budget.

Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said her dismissal of a contempt motion filed by attorneys for the disabled will allow the state to work on payment issues with service providers “without that hammer hanging over your head for now.”

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
