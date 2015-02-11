White House blames Little League incident on 'dirty dealing' by adults

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obama welcome members of the Jackie Robinson West All Stars Little League baseball team from Chicago in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington in this file photo taken on November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama continues to be proud of a Chicago-based Little League baseball team that won the championship last year, even though the team has been stripped of its title - an incident the White House blamed on adults involved.

“The president is proud of the way they represented their city and the way they represented the country. The fact is, some dirty dealing by some adults doesn’t take anything away from the accomplishments of those young men,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.