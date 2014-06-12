FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four killed, one injured in Chicago car crash, police say
June 12, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Four killed, one injured in Chicago car crash, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Four people were killed and one person seriously injured when their car hit a wall behind a store on Chicago’s northwest side early on Thursday, police said.

The vehicle appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control, according to local media, quoting police at the scene.

The two front seat passengers were wearing seat belts, but the three in the back were not, according to Elliott Musial, an investigator with the Chicago Police Department’s major accidents division, quoted on WBBM radio.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not yet have identifications or ages for the four who died. Police at the scene told local media that the victims appeared to be in their 20s and late teens.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Beech

