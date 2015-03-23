FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woman fatally stabbed while visiting at Chicago area hospital
#U.S.
March 23, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Woman fatally stabbed while visiting at Chicago area hospital

Mary Wisniewski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago suburban police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman by an estranged family member while both were visiting a patient at a hospital on Sunday.

The 42-year-old woman was attacked by a 44-year-old man at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without incident and was being cooperative, according to Elk Grove Village Police.

The woman was identified as Francisca Quintero of Burlington, Wisconsin, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police did not identify the suspect.

Elk Grove Village is located about 23 miles west of Chicago.

Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Chuck Walsh did not know the suspect’s and victim’s relationship to the patient.

The stabbing took place in a hallway bathroom at the hospital. Another family member reported a battery at about 11:36 a.m. local time, and hospital security and police responded.

“It was over pretty quick,” said Walsh.

No patients and staff at the hospital were harmed in what police describe as an isolated domestic incident.

Walsh said the suspect is expected to appear in Cook County Circuit Court for an arraignment on Monday. It was not immediately known what the argument was about, and police did not identify the weapon used.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
