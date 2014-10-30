FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago high school evacuated, nine taken to hospital
#U.S.
October 30, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago high school evacuated, nine taken to hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago high school was evacuated on Wednesday due to a suspicious odor that was investigated as a possible natural gas leak and nine students were taken to local hospitals as a precautionary measure, all in good condition, police said.

Police said preliminary information was that there may have been a natural gas leak, but it was later ruled out.

Harper High School in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m., said Jose Estrada in the Chicago Police Department news affairs office.

The school will remain closed the rest of the day, the media relations office at Chicago Public Schools said.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline and first paragraph and adds second paragraph to say there was suspicious odor, but no gas leak)

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

