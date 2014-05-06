FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farmer's body recovered from Illinois grain bin: media
May 6, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Farmer's body recovered from Illinois grain bin: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Illinois farmer who disappeared while working to unclog a grain bin on Monday afternoon was found dead inside, according to local media.

The man was identified as Leon Madey of rural Genoa, about 55 miles northwest of Chicago, a local ABC affiliate reported.

Firefighters from around northern Illinois worked for hours to cut into the corn silo to try to rescue Madey, a volunteer firefighter in his 70s.

“He was a great guy ... Hard worker, good farmer, good firefighter,” Genoa-Kingston Fire Department Chief Bruce Kozlowski told reporters.

Over the past 30 years, corn has been involved in about 45 percent of grain-related entrapment incidents, according to a 2013 Purdue University study. Eight people died in such accidents in 2012, the study found.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Michael Perry

