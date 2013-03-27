FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five people die in mobile home fire in western Illinois
#U.S.
March 27, 2013 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Five people die in mobile home fire in western Illinois

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people, including some children, were killed in a fire that engulfed a mobile home in western Illinois, a representative of the local county coroner’s office on Wednesday.

Authorities were called early Wednesday to the fire at the mobile home near Sherrard, about 10 miles south of Moline, Illinois, and continued working through the morning to recover the bodies, a representative of the Mercer County Coroner said.

It was unclear exactly how many children were among those killed in the overnight fire. Authorities were still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Reporting by David Bailey, editing by G Crosse

