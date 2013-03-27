FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four children, one adult die in mobile home fire in Illinois
March 27, 2013 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Four children, one adult die in mobile home fire in Illinois

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five people, including four children, died when a fire swept through a mobile home in small town in western Illinois, local officials said on Wednesday.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s office said authorities were called early Wednesday to the fire at the mobile home in Sherrard, Illinois, about 10 miles south of Moline. They recovered the bodies of one adult and four children. Another adult and two children had escaped from the fire unharmed.

Investigators from several agencies were still trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Officials were not releasing the names, ages or genders of those who died.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher and David Bailey; editing by Kevin Gray and Jackie Frank

