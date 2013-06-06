FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois Governor Quinn calls special session June 19 on pensions
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 6, 2013 / 6:35 PM / 4 years ago

Illinois Governor Quinn calls special session June 19 on pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pat Quinn (R) is sworn in as Governor of Illinois by Appellate Judge Anne Burke while son Patrick IV looks on, after the removal of impeached Gov. Rod Blagojevich by the Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, January 29, 2009. REUTERS/Seth Perlman/Pool

(Reuters) - Responding to a second major downgrade of Illinois’ credit rating, Governor Patrick Quinn called for a special legislative session June 19 aimed at addressing the state’s $100 billion pension underfunding.

Moody’s Investor Service and Fitch Ratings both have downgraded Illinois’ general obligation debt since the state legislature on May 31 adjourned without addressing pension reform. Quinn on Tuesday called a meeting of legislative leaders to seek a compromise solution, but House Speaker Michael Madigan did not attend.

Reporting by David Greising; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.