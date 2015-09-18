FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jesse Jackson Jr. completes sentence for misusing campaign funds
September 18, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Jesse Jackson Jr. completes sentence for misusing campaign funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jesse Jackson Jr. leaves his sentencing hearing in Washington, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Former U.S. Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. has completed his 30-month sentence for misusing about $750,000 in campaign funds, said Edmond Ross, a spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Jackson, 50, an eight-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Illinois and the son of civil rights leader the Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr., was under home confinement in Washington, D.C., for the last portion of his sentence, Ross said.

Jackson Jr. was released in March from an Alabama prison, and then was confined to a half-way house until June, when he was allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home.

His 30-month sentence was reduced for good behavior and for completing a substance abuse program, and he will be on parole for three years, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Jackson pleaded guilty to illegally using campaign funds on luxuries such as fur capes, celebrity memorabilia, mounted elk heads and a Rolex watch. He started serving his sentence in August 2013.

His wife, Sandi Jackson, is scheduled to begin serving a 12-month sentence for her role in the crime - falsifying tax returns - once her husband is released. The judge allowed them consecutive sentences to reduce the impact on their children.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Lisa Lambert

