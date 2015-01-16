Illinois mother charged with attempting to poison children's juice

(Reuters) - An Illinois mother was charged with attempting to kill two of her children by spiking their apple juice with prescription drugs before taking the drugs herself in a possible suicide attempt, police said on Thursday.

Krystale El Khatib, 29, was charged with two counts of attempted murder for crushing several pills into her children’s beverage and forcing them to drink it on Monday, the Schiller Park Police Department said in a statement.

Police conducting a well-being check later found Khatib, who took the pills herself, at her home in need of medical attention.

Police said the children tested positive for benzodiazepines, a class of sedatives and anti-anxiety drugs including Valium and Xanax. The children were taken to a local hospital by their biological father.

Khatib was charged with two counts of 1st degree attempted murder, police said. She is being held at the Cook County jail on a $1.5 million bond, police said.

Local broadcaster ABC 7 reported that the children were with their father.