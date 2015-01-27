Chicago-area teenager pleads guilty to stabbing death of sister

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A 15-year-old Chicago-area girl pleaded guilty in juvenile court on Tuesday to the fatal stabbing of her younger sister in a quarrel over household chores, local media reports said.

The girl, who was not identified because she was charged as a minor, stabbed her 11-year-old sister 40 times with a kitchen knife. The Daily Herald in suburban Chicago reported the attack took place last January when the two girls were home alone in Mundelein, Illinois.

The older girl at first blamed an intruder for the killing, but later confessed to authorities, the newspaper reported. Authorities said she was upset at having to do most of the household chores and not being appreciated for providing help with homework.

The girl agreed to a plea deal that will keep her in juvenile detention until she turns 21, although she will have the opportunity to seek parole in five years, the newspaper reported.

Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim dropped two of the three charges of first-degree murder in exchange for the guilty plea, the newspaper reported. A spokesman for his office was not available for comment.