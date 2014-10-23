FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockdown lifted for Chicago suburban high school
#U.S.
October 23, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Lockdown lifted for Chicago suburban high school

Mary Wisniewski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago suburban high school that was on lockdown for about two hours on Thursday resumed normal activities after police found that an unattended package did not pose any threat.

Hoffman Estates High School, located about 31 miles northwest of Chicago, said on its website that the package was located on the outer perimeter of the campus.

At the time of the discovery, the high school was serving as one of the host sites for the Illinois High School Association girls state tennis tournament

The brief lockdown came on the second day of the closure of a school in the Chicago suburb of Skokie while police investigate threatening posts sent to students via Instagram, a social media platform, according to the website for McCracken Middle School.

The school called the posts “inappropriate and threatening.”

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Walsh and Sandra Maler

