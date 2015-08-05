FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man found guilty of 2010 killing of Chicago police officer
August 5, 2015 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Man found guilty of 2010 killing of Chicago police officer

Mary Wisniewski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A judge on Tuesday found a man guilty of fatally shooting a Chicago police officer after a scuffle in a police station parking lot in 2010, prosecutors said.

Cook County Criminal Court Judge Timothy Joyce rejected a defense argument that Bryant Brewer, 29, was insane at the time he shot and killed Officer Thor Soderberg.

Brewer was convicted of first degree murder in the killing of Soderberg and the attempted murders of Officers Kim Thorpe, Officer Lynn Casey and Sgt. Jason Kazinski, said Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton.

Brewer also was convicted of armed robbery.

Brewer shot Soderberg with the officer’s own service weapon after a struggle in the parking lot on the city’s South Side. Brewer had bragged on the stand that he was proud of having killed a police officer, the Chicago Sun-Times said.

Sentencing in the case is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 in Chicago. An attorney for Brewer was not immediately available for comment.

