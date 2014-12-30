FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wall collapse at Chicago Morton Salt facility sends salt spilling
December 30, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Wall collapse at Chicago Morton Salt facility sends salt spilling

Mark Guarino

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A wall of the Morton Salt building on Chicago’s North Side collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, spilling hundreds of pounds of salt onto cars of an adjacent Acura dealership.

The Chicago Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

Images on Twitter showed a mountain of salt submerging about eight vehicles that had been awaiting servicing by the dealership, the fire department reported.

Denise Lauer, a Morton Salt representative, said the company is working with local authorities to review the cause of the wall collapse.

Morton Salt celebrated its 100th anniversary this year. The Chicago facility is for storage and serves the company’s entire U.S. market.

Reporting by Mark Guarino; Editing by Sandra Maler

