One person in custody in Illinois after police officer killed: reports
#U.S.
September 1, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

One person in custody in Illinois after police officer killed: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FOX LAKE, Ill. (Reuters) - One person is in custody in northern Illinois in an ongoing manhunt after the killing on Tuesday morning of a police officer in the far-north Chicago suburb of Fox Lake, CNN and the Milwaukie, Wisconsin, affiliate of Fox reported.

Lake County Sheriff’s office spokesman Christopher Covelli declined to confirm the reports. Earlier he said police were searching for three suspects in a swampy, forested area about 40 miles north of Chicago.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
