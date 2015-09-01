FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
September 1, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

FAA establishes no-fly zone at area of Illinois manhunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration established a no-fly zone on Tuesday over the area of Fox Lake, Illinois, where federal, state and local authorities are seeking three armed suspects in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The one-day temporary flight restriction, posted on the FAA website, is in order “to provide a safe environment for law enforcement activities.” Helicopters are involved in the search for the suspects. The restriction covers a radius of 2 nautical miles from Fox Lake, about 40 miles north of Chicago.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Doina Chiacu

