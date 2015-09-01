FAA establishes no-fly zone at area of Illinois manhunt

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration established a no-fly zone on Tuesday over the area of Fox Lake, Illinois, where federal, state and local authorities are seeking three armed suspects in the fatal shooting of a police officer.

The one-day temporary flight restriction, posted on the FAA website, is in order “to provide a safe environment for law enforcement activities.” Helicopters are involved in the search for the suspects. The restriction covers a radius of 2 nautical miles from Fox Lake, about 40 miles north of Chicago.