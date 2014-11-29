FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man shoots girlfriend, kills self in Chicago Nordstrom store
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 29, 2014 / 4:30 AM / 3 years ago

Man shoots girlfriend, kills self in Chicago Nordstrom store

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man shot his girlfriend before fatally shooting himself inside a Chicago Nordstrom on Friday, police said, sending black Friday shoppers scattering from the store.

The shooting took place on the second floor of the high-end retailer around 8:30 p.m., said Chicago Police spokesman Officer Ron Gaines.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman, who worked at the store, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, Gaines added.

“It was a pow and a pow,” Michelle Smith, a 47-year-old shopper in the store at the time of the shooting, told the Chicago Tribune. “It was a stampede coming down the escalator.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Images broadcast by NBC Chicago showed several officers cordoning off the entrance to the store in the popular shopping destination known as the “Magnificent Mile”.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis; and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.