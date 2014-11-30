Woman shot at Chicago Nordstrom store dies: police

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Nordstrom worker shot by her former boyfriend in a Chicago store died on Saturday, police sources said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Nadia Ezaldein, 22, of Hialeah, Florida. The man, identified as Marcus Dee, 31, shot himself and was declared dead at the scene, police said. His place of residence was not known.

The shooting, on the second floor of the high-end retailer in the popular “Magnificent Mile” shopping district, sent Black Friday customers scattering from the store.

The woman’s family said Dee had physically abused her throughout their relationship, and had harassed both the woman and her family since their breakup last December, the Chicago Tribune reported.