Illinois investigator says people on video not involved in officer's killing
#U.S.
September 8, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois investigator says people on video not involved in officer's killing

Suzannah Gonzales

2 Min Read

Mourners attend a candlelight vigil for slain Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz in Fox Lake, Illinois, United States, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Lake County, Illinois, investigator said on Tuesday people seen on a chronological video put together by the FBI were not involved in last week’s fatal shooting of Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz.

Investigators interviewed then ruled out the individuals on the video who matched the general description Gliniewicz gave over the radio, Lake County Major Crime Task Force Commander George Filenko said during a news conference.

“We believe at this point they were not involved,” Filenko said.

Officials have described the suspects as two white men and one black man. No additional details, such as clothing, height, weight were given by Gliniewicz, Filenko said.

Filenko said investigators do not have any video relevant to the investigation.

In addition, DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene was not from Gliniewicz, but from an “unknown donor,” Filenko said.

Investigators have fielded 185 leads, Filenko said. Officials are re-canvassing the area and re-interviewing individuals.

Hundreds of police have been searching for suspects since Gliniewicz, 52, was found wounded last Tuesday after reporting that he was pursuing three suspects on foot. He later died.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Illinois on Monday for Gliniewicz’s funeral.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
