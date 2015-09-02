FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials halt search for suspects in Illinois police officer's killing: CNN
September 2, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

Officials halt search for suspects in Illinois police officer's killing: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Authorities have stopped searching for three suspects in the fatal shooting of a police officer in a suburb north of Chicago, although the suspects are still at-large, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed commander in charge of the investigation.

The case has shifted from a search to an “investigation phase” to collect evidence in the shooting of Fox Lake Police Lieutenant Charles Joseph Gliniewicz, CNN said.

Officials have been searching near Fox Lake, Illinois, close to the Wisconsin border after Gliniewicz was found injured on Tuesday. He later died.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
