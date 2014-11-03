FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago suburban police shoot and kill man who draws gun at hospital
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 3, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago suburban police shoot and kill man who draws gun at hospital

Mary Wisniewski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago suburban police shot and killed a car accident victim who drew a gun at a hospital and then refused commands to drop it, police said on Monday.

Late Sunday night, Illinois State Police responded to a car accident and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence, said police in Highland Park, 27 miles north of Chicago.

A 27-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle, along with a minor. Both were taken to Highland Park Hospital, police said in a statement.

Early Monday, Highland Park Police said, they got a call for help from the hospital because the man was being aggressive. Police and hospital staff tried to calm the man, but he drew a handgun, police said. After repeated efforts to get him to drop the gun, police shot and killed him.

The man, from Waukegan, Illinois, has not been identified. A hospital representative was not available for comment.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, composed of the coroner, the state’s attorney, and other law enforcement agencies, is investigating the incident.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.