FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Officer killed in Illinois was 30-year veteran: Fox Lake mayor
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 1, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

Officer killed in Illinois was 30-year veteran: Fox Lake mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FOX LAKE, Ill. (Reuters) - The police officer shot and killed on Tuesday in a town north of Chicago was a 30-year veteran of the force, the mayor of Fox Lake told a news conference.

The officer who was shot, Lieutenant Joe Gliniewicz, had four children.

Police said well more than 100 law enforcement agents were seeking three armed suspects and declined to confirm media reports that one person was in custody.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.