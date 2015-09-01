Officer killed in Illinois was 30-year veteran: Fox Lake mayor

FOX LAKE, Ill. (Reuters) - The police officer shot and killed on Tuesday in a town north of Chicago was a 30-year veteran of the force, the mayor of Fox Lake told a news conference.
The officer who was shot, Lieutenant Joe Gliniewicz, had four children.
Police said well more than 100 law enforcement agents were seeking three armed suspects and declined to confirm media reports that one person was in custody.
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney