S&P keeps Illinois rating at A-minus but warns on pension reform

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday kept Illinois’ general obligation credit rating at A-minus with a negative outlook, but warned the state “is approaching a precipice from a credit standpoint” because it failed to reform public pensions.

“While it is unusual for a state rating to fall into the BBB category, a lack of action on pension reform and upcoming budget challenges over the next year could result in further credit deterioration, particularly if it translates into weaker liquidity,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Illinois lawmakers wrapped up their spring session Friday night without reaching a deal on how to resolve a nearly $100 billion unfunded pension liability.