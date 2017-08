U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during a "strategic initiatives" lunch at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2017.

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin has reassured International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde that he wants to work with the global lender and has expressed an interest in financial stability, the IMF boss said on Wednesday.

"It is in the interest of no one to have chaos, to have financial instability," Lagarde said in an interview with German broadcaster ARD.