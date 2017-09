The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, arrives at the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Aylesbury, southern England May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects the U.S. Federal Reserve will trim the amount of bonds it buys every month beginning next year, the organization’s chief said on Friday.

“In terms of our hypothesis for next year’s (economic) forecast, I think we have assumed a very slight decline” in monthly purchases made by the Fed, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference.