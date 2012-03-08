FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court blocks more parts of Alabama immigration law
March 8, 2012 / 10:58 PM / 6 years ago

Court blocks more parts of Alabama immigration law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An appeals court on Thursday ordered the state of Alabama to stop enforcing additional parts of its tough new immigration law pending its review, expanding its earlier injunction blocking key sections of the law.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, based in Atlanta, issued a brief order expanding its initial injunction to include provisions that barred illegal immigrants from obtaining a driver’s license and barred courts from enforcing contracts that involved illegal immigrants.

The appeals court in October issued an injunction that blocked the state from enforcing a provision of the law that required schools to check the immigration status of children on enrollment.

The provisions are enjoined pending the outcome of the legal challenge by President Barack Obama’s administration, which has argued that regulation of immigration is the exclusive responsibility of the federal government.

Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington; Editing by Greg McCune and Peter Cooney

