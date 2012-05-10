Arizona sheriff Arpaio to aggressively challenge civil rights lawsuit

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The conservative Arizona lawman who styles himself as “America’s toughest sheriff” will aggressively defend a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit accusing his office of civil rights violations, his lawyer said on Thursday.

“We will defend this ... aggressively,” lawyer John Masterson told a news conference. “I can assure you that at the end of the day, there’s not going to be substance to this action.”

The Justice Department sued Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Thursday, saying he and his office intentionally engaged in racial profiling and unlawful arrests of Latinos in violation of their constitutional rights.