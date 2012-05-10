FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona sheriff Arpaio to aggressively challenge civil rights lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 10, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Arizona sheriff Arpaio to aggressively challenge civil rights lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The conservative Arizona lawman who styles himself as “America’s toughest sheriff” will aggressively defend a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit accusing his office of civil rights violations, his lawyer said on Thursday.

“We will defend this ... aggressively,” lawyer John Masterson told a news conference. “I can assure you that at the end of the day, there’s not going to be substance to this action.”

The Justice Department sued Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Thursday, saying he and his office intentionally engaged in racial profiling and unlawful arrests of Latinos in violation of their constitutional rights.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Writing By Cynthia Johnston; editing by Dan Burns

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.