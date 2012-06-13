Arizona orders immigration law training for police

Arizona Governor Jan Brewer is pictured as she speaks to the press outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, April 25, 2012, following arguments in the Arizona vs United States immigration enforcement law case. REUTERS/Jason Reed

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on Tuesday ordered the redistribution of materials to train police to enforce the state’s tough immigration crackdown, in a sign that she expects the Supreme Court to endorse the measure in coming days.

Signed by Brewer in April 2010, the law sought to drive illegal immigrants out of Arizona, although most of it was blocked by a federal judge before it came into effect.

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments in the state’s appeal in April and is expected to issue a ruling before the end of the month.

Among measures enjoined in a preliminary injunction was one requiring police to check the immigration status of anyone detained and suspected of being in the country illegally.

Brewer ordered the redistribution of training materials explaining which documents police “can use to determine whether identification presented to them is sufficient to presume a person is not an unlawfully present alien.”

Supporters of the state’s crackdown say it is needed as President Barack Obama’s administration has failed to secure the state’s porous border with Mexico.

Critics have said the Arizona law, known as SB 1070, could lead to ethnic and racial profiling of Hispanics in the state, and government lawyers argue that it interferes with federal powers on immigration.

At an oral hearing in late April, conservative justices who hold a majority on the Supreme Court appeared to endorse the crackdown.

In the event that the Supreme Court rules for Arizona, Brewer also ordered the board to send out training DVDs and materials “with an explanation of any specific guidance” provided by the court.