Judge allows Arizona "show-your-papers" measure to go into effect

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Arizona police can enforce a controversial “show-your-papers” provision of the state’s tough crackdown on illegal immigration that was upheld by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June.

The measure, part of a broader law to combat illegal immigration in the Mexico border state that is home to an estimated 360,000 undocumented immigrants, requires police to check the status of people they stop and suspect are in the country illegally.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton said “plaintiffs have not shown that they are likely to succeed on their facial challenges (to the measure) as a result of the Supreme Court’s opinion in the related case.”