Court rejects bid to block Arizona "show your papers" immigration provision
#U.S.
September 26, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Court rejects bid to block Arizona "show your papers" immigration provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a bid by a coalition of civil and immigrants rights activists to prevent police from enforcing a controversial Arizona immigration provision.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco denied an emergency motion for an injunction blocking the “show your papers” provision of SB 1070, the state’s crackdown on illegal immigrants pending appeal.

The provision requires police to verify the citizenship or immigration status of people arrested, stopped or detained if there is a reasonable suspicion that they are in the country unlawfully.

It went into effect on September 18 after a U.S. district judge lifted an injunction blocking it.

Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
