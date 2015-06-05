FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Agents arrest 27 foreign criminal fugitives in sweep
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 5, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Agents arrest 27 foreign criminal fugitives in sweep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agents arrested 27 criminal foreign fugitives from 13 countries this week in a nationwide sweep, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Friday.

Those arrested were wanted for crimes abroad, the agency said in a statement. Five are sought for homicide, two for kidnapping, one for raping a child and one for sex trafficking.

“Criminals who create mayhem here in the United States or abroad should understand that law enforcement is a global partnership,” ICE Director Sarah Saldaña said in the statement.

Arrests took place in nine states during the operation Tuesday through Thursday. The sweep was carried out by immigration officers and the U.S. Marshals Service, the statement said.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.