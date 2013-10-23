FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says he might bring up immigration reform this year
October 23, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 4 years ago

Boehner says he might bring up immigration reform this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks next to Representative Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) (R) during a news conference at the Republican National Committee offices on Capitol Hill in Washington October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives speaker John Boehner on Wednesday held out the possibility that he might bring U.S. immigration legislation to the floor by the end of the year.

Asked at a question-and-answer session with reporters if he intends to bring up immigration reform this year, Boehner, a Republican, replied: “I still think that immigration reform is an important subject that needs to be addressed and I am hopeful.”

Reporting David Lawder and Caren Bohan; Editing by Vicki Allen

