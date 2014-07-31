Boehner: Obama executive steps further president's 'lawlessness'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that any unilateral steps by President Barack Obama to address a surge of illegal immigrants on southeastern border would make matters worse and add to a “legacy of lawlessness.”

“No more unilateral action by the president,” Boehner said at a press conference.

“If the president takes these actions, he’ll be sealing the deal on his legacy of lawlessness,” he said. “He’ll be violating the solemn oath he made to the American people on the day of his inauguration.”