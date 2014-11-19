Obama immigration 'amnesty' ruins chances of Congress move: Boehner spokesman

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) stands during a press conference where he called for U.S. President Barack Obama not to veto the Keystone XL pipeline on Capitol Hill in Washington November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A move by President Obama granting “amnesty” to some illegal immigrants would ruin the chances of Congress acting on immigration and other issues, a spokesman for U.S. House Speaker John Boehner warned on Wednesday.

“If ‘Emperor Obama’ ignores the American people and announces an amnesty plan that he himself has said over and over again exceeds his constitutional authority, he will cement his legacy of lawlessness and ruin the chances for congressional action on this issue – and many others,” Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said in a statement emailed to reporters

Obama is expected to announce details of his executive action on immigration in a Thursday night speech, sources close to the administration said. Boehner and other House Republicans have voiced vehement opposition to any unilateral action by the president to ease immigration policy.