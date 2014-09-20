FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. immigration protesters drop U.S. border blockade plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 20, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. immigration protesters drop U.S. border blockade plan

Lisa Maria Garza

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A plan by U.S. protesters against illegal immigration to block traffic at more than a dozen border crossings in the southwest on Saturday was canceled after organizers said they received online threats from Mexican drug cartels.

Billed as a “Shut Down All Ports Of Entry” protest against the Obama administration’s immigration policies, demonstrators had said they would try to stop incoming and outgoing traffic at 17 locations in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

But lead organizer Stasyi Barth posted a warning on the event’s official website saying that a combination of violent threats and “suspicious activity” on the group’s Facebook page prompted her to call off the action.

“If you attend, you are not just putting yourself in danger, but the law enforcement officers, as well,” Barth wrote. “Risking anyone’s life is not worth it!”

Another organizer, Rob Chupp, said the threats came from Mexican drug cartels, but did not elaborate. He said that while the protest was officially canceled, he and some others still planned to demonstrate in Brownsville, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement on Friday it has been coordinating with local police departments to respond to any situation near the ports of entry.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.