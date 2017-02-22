U.S. to discuss immigration efforts with Mexico: White House

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson boards his plane at Cologne Bonn Airport, western Germany, as he leaves after a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the G20 leading and developing economies on February 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly will discuss the Trump administration's stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration in talks with Mexican officials later this week, the White House said on Wednesday.

"I think Secretary Tillerson and Secretary Kelly are going to have a great discussion down there and to walk through the implementation of the executive order," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.