Top U.S. business lobbyist: Congress immigration fix possible in 2015

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the nation’s top business lobby said on Wednesday he believes Congress could resolve the U.S. immigration situation this year through bipartisan legislation.

In a speech, Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue said: “We are renewing our call for common sense measures ... that provide the American economy with workers they need at all skill levels.”

Donohue said there was more agreement in the country on immigration issues than some realize. “It is in the political interests of both parties to act before the next election. That’s why we believe a resolution is possible this year,” he said.