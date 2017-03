Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO Most of the migrants who have crossed the Canadian border in recent months seeking asylum were in the United States legally, the country's public safety minister said on Friday.

Ralph Goodale said Canada is sharing information about the documents presented at the border by asylum seekers "because those are American documents.”

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by James Dalgleish)